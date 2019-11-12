Governor recommends President's Rule in Maharashtra

The Governor recommended the President's Rule in Maharshtra after the NCP which held key to forming the new government on association with the Congress and Shiv Sena, asked the Raj Bhavan for more time to cobble up numbers.

On Monday, the Sena couldn't produce numbers last evening before the governor because the two Congress failed to give it a letter of support. The Raj Bhavan had invited the NCP to form the government after turning down Sena's request for extending time for submitting its list of MLAs. The parties have been trying to avoid enforcement of the President's Rule.

The Congress has been averse to supporting the Sena but the NCP even as was trying to convince the partner to get in the new formation. Congress president asked AICC leaders from Delhi to visit Mumbai for holding talks with Pawar who was given all rights by his party MLAs to discuss the next course. But the governor's recommendation ended all speculations.

The Sena has decided to approach the Supreme Court to demand justice against the governor's alleged discrimination in allotting it less time for submitting the list of supporting cast. The Congress also said it was wrong on part of the governor to not invite it for forming the government.

