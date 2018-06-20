Governor's rule not to affect anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, says Bipin Rawat

Gen Rawat said operations were being carried out in the past and there was cessation during Ramadan

The political change in Jammu and Kashmir will not affect anti-terror operations which will continue as before the Ramadan ceasefire, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said here on Wednesday.

"We do not think there will be any change. We don't have any political interference. There has never been a stop on how Army has to carry out its operations. We have very strict rules of engagement and we have been taking actions in accordance with those and will continue to so in the future," Gen Rawat said on the sidelines of an event.

He was asked if the change in the political situation in the state following imposition of Governor's rule will impact Army's operations. Gen Rawat said operations were being carried out in the past and there was cessation during Ramadan.

"We wanted that during Ramzan, the local residents get a chance to offer their prayers in a proper way (so that) they do not face any difficulty. But the terrorists continued their actions and this led to withdrawal of the move of suspension of operations. "We will again start the operations. The actions will be carried out as were being done in the past," he said.

Governor's rule has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following recommendation of Governor N.N. Vohra. The BJP had on Tuesday pulled out of the alliance government in the state with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Centre had earlier this month decided not to extend its unilateral initiative, declared on May 16, to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan as terrorist activities continued in the Kashmir Valley.

