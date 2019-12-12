Govind Namdev joins the cast of Salman Khan's Radhe, to play a cop

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Govind Namdev, who is mostly known for his villainous roles in films like Bandit Queen, Satya, Prem Granth, and Virasat has bagged a pivotal role in the upcoming Radhe, starring superstar Salman Khan.

"I'm playing the role of a cop, a DIG. I'll be working with Salman after a long gap. I worked with him in Wanted before this. It was a really amazing experience to work with him again, and we both really have a few impactful scenes. He is also doing a very significant job," Namdev said.

Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva. "This is the third time I'm working with director Prabhudeva, after Wanted and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. It has been a great experience working with him," Namdev added. Radhe is scheduled to release in 2020.

