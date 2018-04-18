Govinda and Varun Sharma starrer FryDay gets new release date

FryDay, starring Govinda and Varun Sharma was earlier scheduled to release on May 11. However, the makers of the film have postponed it to May 25, 2018



Poster of the film

Director Abhishek Dogra is all set for his next venture FryDay scheduled to release on 25th May 2018 starring all-time favorite entertainer, Govinda along with Varun Sharma. Abhishek Dogra had previously helmed Sonam Kapoor's Dolly Ki Doli.

The makers of the film launched the quirky second poster of the film today featuring the king of comedy, Govinda and Varun Sharma. Govinda took to his Twitter account to make this announcement and wrote, "Who is getting fried on #FRYDAY ?? Bade aur Chotte ki yeh Jodi aa rahi hai #FRYDAY on Friday the 25th May ko theaters mein (sic)."

FryDay is written by Rajeev Kaul, who earlier wrote the screenplay for movies like "Hadh Kar Di Aapne", "Dulhe Raja" and "Ishq". It is produced by Sajid Qureshi.

Govinda, 54, was last seen in the 2017 film, Aa Gaya Hero.

Well, the audience cannot wait to see the 'Dhamaakedar Jodi' together on screen!

Also Read: Govinda To Play A Triple Role In Pahlaj Nihalani's Film Raju Rangeela

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates