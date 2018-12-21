Govinda gives cues to dance like a star

Dec 21, 2018, 07:40 IST | The Hitlist Team

While shooting for an episode of the show Dance+4, Guest spoke about dancing and more.

Govinda says a good dancer doesn't need too many words to communicate his feelings. While shooting for an episode of the show Dance+4, the celebrity guest spoke about dancing and more, read a statement.

"As an artiste, one should be observant and try to convey the emotions to the audience without being all over the place. Your intention as a dancer should be clear and reach out to the audience like you have thought. A good dancer doesn't need many words to communicate," he said.

