Govinda: I was not very good at romantic scenes

Sep 28, 2018, 16:43 IST | IANS

Govinda known for his comic skills, says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films

Actor Govinda, known for his comic skills, says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films. Govinda and actor Varun Sharma had shot for an episode of acting-based reality show "India's Best Dramebaaz". While shooting for it, Govinda was asked if he ever had to work hard for any of his movie scenes, read a statement.

The Hero No.1 star replied saying: "I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie Ilzaam, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it.

"I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen."

Govinda also promoted his forthcoming film FryDay on the semi-finale episode of "India's Best Dramebaaz".

