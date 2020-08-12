Govinda is mad about Madhuri Dixit-Nene; reveals his earnest wish on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Govinda has worked in numerous films with Raveena Tandon Thadani, Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor. The veteran actor regrets the fact that he did not get a chance to do more films with Madhuri Dixit-Nene. As guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Chi Chi revealed his earnest wish. They have teamed up for Paap Ka Anth (1989), Maha-Sangram (1990), Izzatdaar (1990) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998). The two are the best dancers in the industry. Any fillmmaker listening?

Speaking about Govinda's professional journey, the actor has been away from the silver screen for quite a while now. He was last seen in "Rangeela Raja", which released last year.

On the professional front, Madhuri grabbed the spotlight with the action-romance "Tezaab" (1988) and went on to star in the top-grossing romantic dramas like "Dil" (1990), "Beta" (1992), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994), and "Dil To Pagal Hai" (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multi-starrer "Kalank".

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood's dancing diva owing to her dancing skills. Before Bollywood stardom happened, Madhuri worked in the Rajshri Production TV series "Paying Guest". On the small screen, she has also judged dance reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "Dance Deewane", besides hosting the matrimonial show "Kahi Na Kahi Koi Hai". Madhuri has also hosted the competitive cooking game show, "Food Food Maha Challenge", along with Sanjeev Kapoor.

