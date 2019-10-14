Govinda make surprising revelations on The Kapil Sharma Show about professional and personal life

Govinda isn't a name that needs any introduction. The actor has been tirelessly working in Hindi Cinema for the last three decades and has entertained a global audience with his impeccable and unparalleled comic timing and dancing skills. It has been a while since we saw him on the celluloid, but the actor is busy promoting his daughter, Tina Ahuja's album, Milo Na Tum.

And one of his promotional stints made him reach the sets of Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show. Accompanying him were his beautiful wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja and music composer Gajendra Verma. And on the show, the actor revealed some fascinating details about his professional and personal life. Did you know the actor changed his name as many as six times before going for Govinda?

Talking about the same, the actor said, "Yes, I have changed my name almost 6 times before finalizing it to Govinda. My earlier names were Govind Raj, Raj Govind, Arun Govind and then finally to Govinda." He also talked about his struggling days and how he learned acting from Roshan Taneja, took dance lessons from Saroj Khan and learned action from Action master Ramji. All of them never took a penny from Govinda. However, eventually, he paid his part by serving them with whatever he could.

Tina said her dad is a sleeping beauty. He can sleep anywhere anytime. And what does Govinda have to say about this tag? Here's what he said, "I haven't slept for 25 years. I head to bed very late and get up at 4 am in the morning. Work hasn't let me sleep."

As always, Govinda was candid and thoroughly entertaining with this chat. All we can hope is to see him more often on the big and small screen. A fine actor should never disappear in oblivion. He was last seen in films like FryDay and Rangeela Raja.

