Govinda: Some of my good films didn't get the right kind of release

Govinda has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. He began his career in 1986 and went on to become one of the biggest and busiest stars in the business in the 90s and early 2000's. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shed light on how people said he would never be able to make it, how the business module has changed, and how his good films also didn't get a proper release.

Talking about how people were doubtful of him being able to make it, he said, "I've been told this on my face. But I knew even the likes of Raj Kapoor ji, Jeetendra ji, Amitabh Bachchan ji, Vinod Khanna ji and Rajesh Khanna ji went through a lot, too. In this industry, you need to have the right perspective. Either you work hard, or pay heed to what people say about you."

Giving his take on success and how an actor undergoes a change after his films become successful, the actor stated, "Success at times makes you harsh and doesn't let you progress. From my experience, I can say that having a graceful approach helps. Film is a form of art and somewhere we've turned it into a business. Artistes are human beings, not products. Accept those who have merit. This will also help those who aren't as talented, and they'll work harder."

Given his experience in the industry of over three decades, he has seen a lot of changes over the last few years. This is what he had to say about the industry then and the industry now. "Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole business. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren't close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn't get the right kind of release. But, things are changing now," Govinda said.

The 90's was the era that saw the domination of the actor with his incredible comic timing and impeccable and inimitable dancing skills. Starting from Swarg that came out in 1990, the actor went on to deliver successes like Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Dulaara, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

In the later part of his career, he was seen in films like Bhagam Bhag, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, and Raavan. He was last seen in 2019 in the comedy, Rangeela Raja.

