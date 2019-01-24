Govinda's 34-year-old nephew Janwendra Ahuja found dead in Andheri

bollywood

Govinda's nephew, Janwendra Ahuja was found dead inside his Andheri residence on Thursday, January 24

Govinda

On Thursday, actor Govinda's 34-year-old nephew, and son of actor-director Kirti Kumar, Janwendra Ahuja, also known as Dumpy was found dead inside his Andheri residence. It was at 6:30 am that the police officials found his body lying at his residence. The Versova police officials claim that Janwendra died of cardiac arrest.

Janvendra Ahuja, 34, nephew of actor Govinda was found dead inside his Andheri house on Thursday morning at 6:30 am. Versova police said he died of cardiac arrest. @mid_day — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) January 24, 2019

Govinda, along with his family, Krushna Abhishek, Ragini Khanna and other members from the family have reached Janwendra's place in Versova. Reportedly, the final rites of the deceased will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

More details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates