Govinda's Fryday to release on October 12

bollywood

Govinda on Monday unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Fryday and announced that it will release on October 12

Govinda

Actor Govinda on Monday unveiled the poster of his upcoming film "Fryday" and announced that it will release on October 12.

Govinda took to Twitter to share the film's poster, which suggests the movie will be high on entertainment value.

Along with the poster, he wrote: "Kickstart this Janmashtami with me and my saala (Brother-in-law) Varun Sharma. Maza hoga dugna with 'FRYDAY' (It will be double the fun), releasing 12th October 2018."

"Fryday" is directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Sajid Qureshi.

FryDay is written by Rajeev Kaul, who earlier wrote the screenplay for movies like "Hadh Kar Di Aapne", "Dulhe Raja" and "Ishq". It is produced by Sajid Qureshi. Govinda along with Varun Sharma. Abhishek Dogra had previously helmed Sonam Kapoor's Dolly Ki Doli.

This will be Varun's second film with Dogra. They last worked together in the 2015 film "Dolly Ki Doli", which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajkummar Rao.

Govinda, 54, was last seen in the 2017 film, Aa Gaya Hero. Well, the audience cannot wait to see the 'Dhamaakedar Jodi' together on screen!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever