Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, meets with a car accident

Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident on Wednesday night in the city's Juhu area.

It happened around 8.30 p.m. Reports have stated that Yashvardhan was in the car along with his driver when the vehicle collided with another car. No one was seriously injured.

"My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches," Govinda told indianexpress.com.

The actor reportedly rushed to the spot and interacted with witnesses. He later told the website that the other vehicle was "a car from Yash Raj", and the matter has been "mutually solved". No complaint has been filed with the police by either party.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever