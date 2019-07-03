Govt has absolute right to proceed against corrupt officials: Jitendra Singh

national

Jitendra Singh said the government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence.

Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence.

The Union Minister said the government can ask its employees to take voluntary retirement on ground of lack of integrity.

"As per the applicable Disciplinary Rules, the government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence. The government has absolute right to retire public officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity," Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government on Wednesday warned over 400 corrupt officials of severe punishment and decided to give early retirement to around 200 employees.

According to government officials, the state government has asked 200 officials to take voluntary retirement as they were found guilty in corruption cases. At the same time, more than 400 corrupt officers and employees have been warned of severe punishments.

On June 20, Adityanath had reviewed the work of Secretariat Administration department at Lok Bhawan and said that there was no place for corrupt officers and staff in the Government.

He had said that corrupt officers could be shown the door by giving them compulsory retirement.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to prepare a list of corrupt officers and advised firm action against them.

