Govt hikes food allowance for undertrials to Rs 100, cops slam it as 'too less'

national

The rate revision, done after eight years, has not gone down well with the cops, who said it was still way too less and that many times they have to pay for inmates' meals and tea from their own pockets

Some of the arrested drug peddlers who had demanded non-vegetarian meals

A recent Government Resolution (GR) has left a bad taste in the mouths of police personnel — issued on October 12, the GR hikes food allowance for undertrials in police custody to R100 a day from the earlier Rs 50.

As per the new GR, food allowance for accused in police custody in Mumbai and other police units within municipal corporation limits will be Rs 100, while in areas where there is no municipal corporation the rate will be Rs 80, up from the earlier Rs 40.

Food for thought

The rate revision, done after eight years, has not gone down well with the cops, who said it was still way too less and that many times they have to pay for inmates' meals and tea from their own pockets. Their problem is compounded in serious cases, like murder, for which courts, at times, send the accused to police custody for 14 days, they said, adding that the long duration leads to more expenses for them.

Officers said the procedure is a contractor providing food for undertrials' meals and tea and the department sending the bill to the government, but in many cases, the accused complain about the quality of food served and demand better. This then forces the personnel to order food from outside at their expense. An officer cited an example of arrested African drug peddlers, who demand and eat only chicken biryani, for which the department ends up paying.

Recently, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested eight peddlers for possession of narcotics. The accused refused to touch the canteen food. To avoid any deterioration in their health and to ensure the investigation didn't suffer, ANC officers fed them chicken daily.

Fussy eaters

A senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said accused from other states or of foreign origin often create a fuss over food and, at times, even complain to court. To avoid any complications, the cops order the demanded food, which always costs more than Rs 100.

Another officer said that sometimes the accused cooperate during interrogation if they are given good food; so for the sake of the probe, the department takes on that expenditure.

Retired inspector Ramesh Mahale, who was part of the 26/11 probe, said the police provide an undertrial in police custody with tea in the mornings and evenings, besides lunch and dinner. "Every crime branch or police station has a contractor to provide the food; hence, they only keep items that cost less than Rs 100. Home food for undertrials is allowed only if the court issues specific orders to that effect," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates