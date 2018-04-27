Govt launches 360 degree virtual reality video on Incredible India

Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons said the project was aimed at showcasing the country as an "iconic destination"



Representational picture

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with Google India today launched a 360° virtual reality (VR) experience video on the Incredible India campaign. Describing India as a destination of diverse experiences, Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons said the project was aimed at showcasing the country as an "iconic destination".

'India is an iconic destination that offers unique experiences of climate, geography, culture, art, literature and food,' he said. The minister said the Centre wanted to give the people in India and across the world an opportunity to immerse in the country's rich heritage. And, through the partnership with Google, it wants to engage new and global audiences, and offer them immersive content in a never seen before manner.

"Taking virtual reality to the common man at a low/free cost will further enable an increase in the tourist footfall in iconic monuments and other tourist destinations with a focus on museums. "Incredible India in 360 degrees, as never seen before, takes one through a journey across Hampi, Goa, Delhi and Amritsar. One can explore the places and people that make each of these iconic sites incredible," Alphons said.

The function was also attended by Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Rashmi Verma, Director, Policy Planning and Government (Google India), Chetan K and Google representatives.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever