Govt must strengthen state's health services

This paper featured a report about patients of kidney disease facing an uncertain future after a nursing home where they used to get their dialysis downed shutters.

The medical facility in Jogeshwari was sealed off after a staffer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Thankfully, the 252 patients will not have to look for other avenues, as the dialysis facility has been reopened after the intervention of local and other leaders and the trust's efforts.

The trust got its staff tested, hired new ones, and handled the expenses for the patients' Coronavirus tests too — most of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.

The heart-rending incident, fortunately, had a positive conclusion.

Officials need to help patients in need of immediate, life-saving treatment to find other avenues or a recourse for help, as entire hospitals are shutting down.

Patients' families will do their best to look for other nursing homes but at a time like this, when both medical staff and institutions themselves are caught up in the Coronavirus battle, things are extremely tough.

It also hammers home the need for state of the art, protective equipment for those at the frontline of this war. Medical professionals and paramedics, health workers have been voicing very valid concerns about this. This will protect them from the virus, so that not only can they continue to serve those who have contracted the disease, but also those in need of any other medical treatment.

Healthy staff also means the facility where they work or which they are attached to, stays open. With so many hospitals shuttering, we need to do what it takes to see that those left remain open, so that people have somewhere to go and alternatives that they can turn to in crunch health situations.

