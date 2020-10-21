Govt must act fast and dispel uncertainty over exams

There is confusion rather than clarity when it comes to board exams, cited a detailed report in this paper. With the board exam year having spent studying online so far, parents and teachers, always part of the package when it comes to students, are demanding answers from the state government about the SSC and HSC exams.

Central to this entire problem are the students who should have been solving practice papers to prepare for their exams but are fighting insecurity and uncertainty. While the pandemic has affected different persons in different ways, it has hit this young demographic the hardest.

They have been stressed out since the beginning and now, they are more on edge as to what the future holds for them. Teachers are saying that board exams should not be held, they also claim that there are a couple of subjects and even aspects within these subjects that are best learnt in the classroom and not online. So, where does this leave the student community? It is answers that students and parents want. This is the antidote to the tumult in young minds and lives.

We want to see the state government and consequently, the education authorities to sit down and draw up a plan for the road ahead with all aspects considered. They must set for themselves a deadline to do this. They should always keep in mind that we are already careening towards the end of October and so, there can be no more delays in announcing what comes next.

Even a simple, one-line communication to the waiting and wondering students that a decision will be taken by November and that there are concrete steps being taken towards that will go some way in assuaging the tension.

The biggest intangible effect of the outbreak is uncertainty. Address and allay that through crystal clear communication and you will see fears melt away.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news