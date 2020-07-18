Government must be wiser while using taxpayers' money

At least 61 plots across the city, in the Eastern and Western suburbs, have been identified by the BMC for Miyawaki plantations. These plantations are actually compact forests.

The plants, native to the region, are planted very close together, the idea being that they get sunlight from the top so that they grow vertically and not sideways.

The city has a Miyawaki forest in a Cuffe Parade park. Some political representatives of the Opposition in the State have questioned why an amount of R35 crore is being used at this time, during the COVID-19 crisis, for the plantations.

The Opposition raising this query, one may or may not say it is political opportunism, gets one thinking about whether weand our political leaders must be extremely careful and think about how taxpayers' money is going to be used.

Instead of statues, we must channelise money towards a more robust healthcare system in the city. This is surely a much more urgent need and we can do with an upgrade in the civic facilities.

There is a section that is crying itself hoarse about wasteful spending and surely, making statues when the economy is in a tailspin, is one of them.

Do not waste money on making white elephants. A cycle track in the western suburbs has gone to seed and now become just another stretch of road.

So many infra projects, paver blocks is a prime example, seem to fall apart and have to be redone or scotched altogether for some reason.

We need wiser spending, more accountability and responsibility when it comes to spending money. Let leaders really focus their energy on value-for-people projects of the highest quality, and ensure spending with a long-term vision.

