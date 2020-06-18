Govt must iron out issues before every new move

Local trains have started for essential workers in what is the most significant opening up of the commuter gateway in the city. Currently, the diktat is that only essential workers will be able to use these locals.

Early days saw that there was some discipline at the railway stations. However, it would have been much better if there was more clarity about who all exactly qualify as essential workers.

Once again we see that rules are made with the best intention — workers were struggling hugely to access their workplaces — but those in charge at the stations seemed flummoxed at what constituted essential work.

When we allow these grey areas then there is a build-up of frustration brought on by not so clear communication. This can easily become a tipping point for chaos and confusion as stress levels are high.

It is good to learn that the government is moving to address this and clear the confusion, though one cannot fathom why these things are not thought of beforehand.

It is important that commuters try as much as possible to maintain some distance inside trains too, though this may not always be possible. Yet efforts must be made and masks should be worn by every commuter on the journey. Put emphasis on hygiene at the platforms and inside the train. Use the platform trash bin when needed, and the no-spitting rule should be strictly followed.

The new normal or the near normal, is a different way of living altogether and commuting is a very vital part of that in this city. Iron out problems, if any, with the rolling of trains as the monsoon, a season when train travel gets more challenging and perilous, is upon us. As the city's different arms open up, let the groundwork be thorough beforehand.

