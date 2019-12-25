Govt okays updation of NPR - first step for NRC

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved over R3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR), which, according to the official census of India website, is the first step towards the creation of NRC. "National Population Register: India is in the process of setting up a NPR. This is the first step towards the creation of a National Register of Citizens and the issue of a National Identity Card..." reads a point on censusindia.gov.in.

'NPR, NRC not linked'

However, the government on Tuesday insisted that the NPR and NRC are not linked. Union minister Prakash Javadekar sought to allay concerns of some political parties about the two and said the NPR has nothing to do with NRC. Home Minister Amit Shah also told ANI, 'NPR is register of population, NRC is register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes."

Plan to intensify stir

Not satisfied by the Centre's claims that the NPR and NRC are not linked, over 70 student and youth organisations across the country joined hands on Tuesday under an umbrella body to intensify the ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed nationwide NRC and updating of the NPR. On New Year's Day, members of the National Young India Co-ordination and Campaign (YINCC) and those supporting the movement will take a pledge to save the Constitution. They have demanded withdrawal of the CAA before the upcoming 71st Republic Day.

The organisation supporting the movement includes FTII students' union, Pune; Bhil Pradesh Vidhyarthi Morcha, Rajasthan; Ashoka University student government, Delhi; Democratic Students Organisation, Punjab; Bhim Army, All Adivasi Assam students' union and IIT Gandhinagar students among others.United Muslim Action Committee will also hold protests and public meetings against CAA, NPR and NRC all over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states.

Delhi marches again

Meanwhile, students from various universities across Delhi joined a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday against the CAA. Slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Chhatra Ekta Zindabad' resonated through the air as they commenced their march. Several citizens also took part in it. Even as the anti-CAA protests continue across India, German student Jakob Lindenthal, who was asked by the Bureau of Immigration authorities to leave India for taking part in anti-CAA protests in Chennai last week, has left for home.

What's NPR

Graffiti of Narendra Modi by street artist ‘Tyler’ in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

The NPR is a register of 'usual residents'. A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card. The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 across nation, except Assam where the NRC exercise has already been conducted there. The database will contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

Gandhis denied entry to Meerut

Police on Tuesday stopped Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during anti-CAA protests. "We asked the police to show us the order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return," said Rahul. Police said the Gandhis were stopped as Section 144 has been imposed in Meerut.

Cops admit youth died in police firing

The Bijnor police said a youth died when they fired in self-defence last week, contradicting an earlier claim by the UP DGP that no one died in police firing during the protests. "On December 20, after Friday prayers, a violent mob attacked a police station and snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector who then fired in self-defence and the youth died," said the SP (rural) said on Tuesday.

April 2020

When the exercise will start

