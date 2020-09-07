Govt should have least interference in education policy: PM Modi

Praising the new National Education Policy 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the government should have the least interference in it.

Addressing a Governors' conference, Modi said: "To fulfil the aspirations of the country, education policy and system are important tools. In this system, the central and state governments and the local bodies are interlinked; it is also correct that in the education policy, the government should have the least interference and less influence."

The NEP is focused on learning rather than studying and the curricula emphasis is on critical thinking, the Prime Minister pointed out.

"The focus is on passion, practicality, and performance. The National Education Policy is, in a way, without pressure and without influence to learn democratic values."

Modi also raised the issue of heavy school bags carried by children and said that the NEP seeks to address the issue in the sense that the children should not be under pressure vis-a-vis bags, board exams, and society.

The Prime Minister said that the NEP has been framed after many years of labour by a panel led by Dr K Kasturirangan and feedback of more than 2 lakh people, including stakeholders.

He said that it was for the first time that everyone was hailing the NEP because everyone ranging from teachers to students and parents were part of the formulation process.

The new policy focuses on foundational learning and languages, learning outcomes, and teachers' training.

"The world is changing with time and there is discussion on jobs and nature of work and this policy will prepare the youth for appropriate knowledge and skills," Modi added.

