Govt should send report to President on UP's 'dismal' law and order situation: Akhilesh Yadav

Citing recent cases of crime in the state, Yadav said when people in Uttar Pradesh venture out of their homes, they do not know what condition they will return in

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik to send a report to President Ram Nath Kovind about the "dismal law and order situation" in the state.

Yadav alleged that the women and girls in the state are not safe while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy in politics of hatred and vendetta. "It is unfortunate that the Governor has maintained silence even in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation. He needs to immediately send a report on the dismal law and order situation of the state to the President in keeping with his constitutional duties," the SP president said in a press release.

"It seems that actual 'Ram rajya' has been established under the BJP chief minister (Yogi Adityanath)...people belonging to the BJP and (Rashtriya Swayamsewak) Sangh are ruling the police stations," he said. Citing recent cases of crime in the state, Yadav said when people in Uttar Pradesh venture out of their homes, they do not know what condition they will return in.

