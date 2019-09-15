Amit Shah: Government to take Hindi to new heights by 2024

Announcing that 'Hindi Diwas' will be celebrated publicly from 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Hindi would achieve new heights by the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Shah appealed to citizens to get connected with the language and work towards making it the most widely used in the world. He also appealed to people to at least talk to their children in Hindi, saying any language will remain lively till the people speak it with pride.

He also informed how the number of official files put in front of him in Hindi has increased from 20 to 60 per cent since he took charge as Home Minister in May after the Lok Sabha polls.

"This Hindi Diwas came just after I took charge as Home Minister. I assure that Hindi would have achieved new heights when we contest the next Lok Sabha election in 2024," Shah said on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

'Don't stir up controversy'

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Shah, saying one should not stir up any controversy on a sensitive issue which has been settled with maturity by India's Constitution makers.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "The Constitution of India recognises 22 languages, they are all Indian languages spoken by a large number of people."

