Govt waives minimum bank balance charge for saving a/c; no charge for withdrawal from ATM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also, free of charge cash withdrawal from any other bank ATM allowed for debit card holders for 3 months, she said.

