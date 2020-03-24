Search

Govt waives minimum bank balance charge for saving a/c; no charge for withdrawal from ATM

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 15:54 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The decision come in order to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also, free of charge cash withdrawal from any other bank ATM allowed for debit card holders for 3 months, she said.

