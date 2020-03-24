Govt waives minimum bank balance charge for saving a/c; no charge for withdrawal from ATM
The decision come in order to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.
There shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee (in bank accounts): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/olSYTYRpMv— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Also, free of charge cash withdrawal from any other bank ATM allowed for debit card holders for 3 months, she said.
