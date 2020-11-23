Govts scramble to rein in coronavirus resurgence, anti-curbs protest

The global tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 58 million, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. The global death toll had previously crossed the 1.3-million mark, currently standing at 1,379,839.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country, as it has recorded over 12,088,409 cases and 2,55,830 deaths. Cases have increased in several countries with many reporting record spikes for the first time since the pandemic began. Several nations, like the US and Croatia, are witnessing protests against the curbs being imposed to contain the spread.



People disregarding measures of distancing, enjoy the sun on the main town square in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday. Pic/AFP

In Russia, healthcare system, vast yet underfunded, has been under significant strains in recent weeks, as the pandemic surges again and daily cases and virus death regularly break records. Across the country, 81 per cent of hospital beds that have been set aside for coronavirus patients were full as of Wednesday. Three times last week, the Russian government reported a record number of daily deaths. Russia has over 2 million cases and over 35,000 deaths. Hospital corridors are filled with patients on gurneys and even the floor. Bodies in black plastic bags were seen piling up on the floors of a morgue. Long lines of ambulances wait at hospitals while pharmacies put up signs listing the drugs they no longer have in stock.

Meanwhile, the daily cases in Japan hit a record for the fourth straight day at 2,508, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. South Korea is imposing stricter physical distancing rules in the greater Seoul area for two weeks starting Tuesday to fight a resurgence, as the country recorded over 300 new cases for the fifth straight day.

Under the rules, nightclubs and other high-risk entertainment facilities must shut down and late-night dining at restaurants will be banned, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday.

Schools shut, mass testing in China

Authorities are conducting mass testing and shutting down schools after China reported three new domestically transmitted cases in the past 24 hours. Manzhouli in Mongolia will start testing its residents on Sunday, a day after the two cases were discovered. Shanghai authorities found one more case on Saturday after testing 15,416 people following recent locally transmitted cases.

Boris to end UK's lockdown on Dec. 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional curbs as statistics show that infections have stabilised.Johnson's office also confirmed plans to begin a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program next month, assuming regulators approve a vaccine. The government also will increase mass testing.

