Gowtham claims six as India 'A' dismiss NZ 'A' for 398 on Day 3

India ‘ A’ off- spinner Krishnappa Gowtham returned with an impressive six- wicket haul to dismiss New Zealand ‘ A’ for 398 in their first innings in the third unofficial Test here yesterday.

Gowtham finished with figures of 46.4- 10- 139- 6.

The visitors were 38 for one in 14 overs at stumps on Day Three. Ravikumar Samarth ( 27*) and Ankit Bawne ( 5*) were on the crease after Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed in the seventh over.

Earlier resuming from 121- 3, New Zealand managed to take a 75 run first- innings lead, riding on right- hand batsman Cameron Fletcher’s career- best innings of 103.

Fletcher hit seven boundaries and a six in his 221- balls innings.

