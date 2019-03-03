GPS and Drones deployed to find water sources for animals in Yeoor

national

Officials from the forest department have taken great efforts to make necessary arrangements for water for animals in Yeoor forest. They have used GPS and drones to search for water sources for animals in Yeoor forest area.

The department found 26 such water ponds in the isolated area, in addition to 10 ponds which were not in good condition. Of their own initiative, the forest department cleaned the place and poured water in the 10 ponds again, so that animals would not go thirsty till summer.

Rajendra Pawar, range forest officer, Yeoor range, SGNP, said, "Every year, we hear stories in which animals and birds die during summer. As human beings, even we face so many issues during summer. To find a solution, we used the GPS to look for these ponds in the area, and we traced them through drones.

Our team reached the spot and cleaned the areas as well as the ponds. Half of the work is already done." He further adds, "Just as we have the right to water, animals also have the same rights, and we need to make drinking water available to them. Sometimes, in search of water, they try to come out of the forest, near the city area. That's why we are making all these arrangements."

