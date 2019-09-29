GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019: And the Gamechanger of the Year is Hrithik Roshan

2019 is turning out to be a marvelous year for Hrithik Roshan. His first release of the year, Super 30, turned out to be a major critical and commercial success, and his next biggie, War, has all the chances of demolishing previous box-office records. And the actor was recently awarded the Gamechanger of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019. There's a lot more to the actor than his celluloid persona and scorching demeanour. His fashion statement and dress sense are possibly one of the best in the glamour world.

At the aforementioned ceremony, the star looked striking in a classic black blazer teamed up with a white shirt and a bow tie to complete the look, and not to forget the quirky matte frames. Given he's one of the most attractive actors in Bollywood, it's always easy to be swayed away by his looks and the way the man carries himself. With every trait of being a superstar, there's no denying Hrithik Roshan is a force to reckon with.

With War, which opens in the cinemas on October 2, he's all set to create major box-office records and possibly recreate history too. There are strong speculations the actor has also signed Farah Khan's remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Satte Pe Satta with Anushka Sharma. No official confirmation about the news has been made from the makers' side. Produced by Rohit Shetty, Khan's film will release in the second half of 2020. Also, Hrithik is all set to return as the superhero, Krrish, in the fourth film of the franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates