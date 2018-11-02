Graeme Smith announces engagement to Romy Lanfranchi

cricket

Graeme Smith with Romy Lanfranchi

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith announced his engagement to Romy Lanfranchi on Wednesday via social media. Smith, 37, Instagrammed this picture of Lanfranchi showing off her engagement ring, and captioned it: "About last night".

The couple were immediately flooded with congratulatory messages. Smith, who played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20I for South Africa before retiring in 2014, was previously married to Irish pop star Morgan Deane and has two children with her. He also has a two-year-old son with Lanfranchi, who has two sons from her previous marriage.

