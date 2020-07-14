Graeme Smith: Doubt you will find anyone in cricket who does not get along with MS Dhoni

Former South African captain Graeme Smith, who has played most Test matches as a captain and the only to do so in more than 100 matches shares his thoughts on Dhoni the opponent.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former South Africa captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith talks about what was it like leading a team against MS Dhoni-led India, “I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn’t get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected. And again, like Sanga, was to spend a fair amount of time with Dada – in administration, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He’s always calm, approachable, always interested in a good conversation, so a lot of respect for both men.”



Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir speaks about the days being MS Dhoni’s roommate, “We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff. We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger. So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young. MS just initially started playing international cricket, we went to Kenya together, Zimbabwe, India A tour together, we spent a lot of time together.”

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news