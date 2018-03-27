Graeme Smith slams ICC: They missed an opportunity to handle things well

Speaking to South Africa's Independent Media, Smith said: "I think the ICC missed an opportunity to really handle this properly and lead our game



Graeme Smith

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying the sport's governing body missed a chance to show leadership over the Australian ball-tampering controversy.

Speaking to South Africa's Independent Media, Smith said: "I think the ICC missed an opportunity to really handle this properly and lead our game. They haven't done that. You have had two players, who have admitted guilt for cheating. I think that's huge."

