Graeme Swann loses tons of kgs courtesy dance routines

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann, 39, who was a part of the 2009 Ashes-winning side, has revealed that he has lost oodles of weight after joining British dance reality show — Strictly Come Dancing.

After training and performing with partner Oti Mabuse, Swann said he has lost two-and-a-half-stone (around 16 kg) across the last two months. When the show's host Zoe Ball asked him about the weight loss, Swann joked that his aerobics themed Salsa was the reason for it, besides the treadmills.

Meanwhile, Swann, who has three kids — Wilfred, seven, Charlotte, six, and Jessica, two, with Sarah — said that he's struggling to be a part of the show: "We have three very young kids. I live in Nottingham and it's hard balancing everything."

