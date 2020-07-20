Graeme Swann predicts how spinners will fare upon returning to the field

Former England cricketer and star spinner Graeme Swann recently spoke about player, mainly how spinners would perform once they return to the field post the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former England spinner Graeme Swann spoke on how spinners will fare upon returning to the field, “It’s all in the head, once you get to the top of professional cricket and international cricket as well, you are brilliant in what you do, you are very very good, your body knows exactly what it is doing. It’s all in your head, no matter how much time these guys have off, muscle memory does not disappear. It’s like riding a bike, you still remember how to do it. So, the guys who convince themselves early on, doesn’t matter about rhythm, doesn’t matter about this, doesn’t matter about that, how long you have been off, I’m just going to do it, I am going to remember the feeling. For a spinner, just flicking the ball on your fingers at home, that’s enough for me, just make sure the ball still feels the same in your hands.”

