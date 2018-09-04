Graham Gooch: Alastair Cook is a genuine legend of English cricket

cricket

He is a genuine legend of English cricket. He is a legend not only because of his performances, but because of his attitude, his sacrifices, the way he has carried himself and the example he has set, Gooch said

Graham Gooch and Alastair Cook

Graham Gooch has paid tribute to Alastair Cook as "the rock of England's batting" and a "great person as well as a great cricketer". Cook, who has announced his impending international retirement after this week's Oval Test, was the Gooch protege who went on to far surpass even his revered mentor's record run-making achievements. For almost the duration, since Cook first moved on to the playing staff at their county Essex, Gooch has been a guiding force in his fellow opener's unmatched career.

Gooch said: "Alastair has been the rock of England's batting and while we are all sad to see him retire, we must rejoice in what he has done for our country. "He is a genuine legend of English cricket. He is a legend not only because of his performances, but because of his attitude, his sacrifices, the way he has carried himself and the example he has set."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever