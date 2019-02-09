Grammy 2019 nominee Prashant Mistry: I'm a big fan of lots of contemporary Indian artists

hollywood

Prashant Mistry, who has been nominated at the 61st Grammy Awards talks about Indian artists, his process of curating music and expectations from Grammy Awards 2019

Engine Earz Experiment is primarily known as a band which focuses on Bass? What was the thought behind including the elements of Indian tunes while curating music?

To be honest both bass music and indian classical music are a huge part of my upbringing in the UK, so its quite a natural thing that both are represented in the music I compose. Its not so much of a conscious decision than what feels right in the moment.

What is the inspiration behind your album Symbol?

It is something of a call to empathy when powerful forces are trying to sow division between us all. We wanted to showcase some of the best voices from different backgrounds to show that we all share a common experience.

Are you looking to collaborate with Indian Artists in the near future?

Yes I would love to! Im a big fan of lots of contemporary Indian artists – especially Randolph Func, Cryosis, Sandunes, Nucleya and Oxygen.

What does Immersive Music mean to you?

The Grammy category 'Immersive Audio' covers any project that utilises more than the standard stereo reproduction, this covers 5.1 and 9.1 surround. In our case, the album 'Symbol' was also released on Pure Audio Blu Ray in full Auro-3D surround sound.

Is there a particular process you follow for making music? If so, what would it be?

Not really a process so much as following a feeling. A song can start in many different ways – sometimes form the beats, sometimes from sitting and playing chords on the piano. Quite often it starts with some strange sound design and develops from there.

What is planned next for Engine Earz Experiment? Do share insights about your next album

We have started some ideas, more info on this soon…but I really enjoyed working with immersive media.

Did you expect a Grammy nomination for the Symbol?

Honestly it was a complete surprise ! I was excited to see if Jorja Smith had been nominated who I engineer for and found my name there. Its been a real trip!

