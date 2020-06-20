Grammy winner Ricky Kej to perform on songs written by kids on World Music Day

On World Music Day (June 21), Bengaluru-based Grammy award winning composer Ricky Kej along with five Grammy Award winners will perform in an online concert, My Earth Songs, on songs written by children in the age group of five to 11. UNICEF in association with Vivendi is supporting the Ricky Kej kids' concert, which will stream on multiple portals, including Zee5 and Hungama Music.

Kej, who won a Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015 says, "We have to start with children if we are to raise a generation of environmentally-conscious citizens. I created My Earth Songs along with Grammy nominee Lonnie Park and Dominic D'Cruz. These songs were honoured by the United Nations in Bonn for its creativity and outreach. The concert will provide meaningful and fun entertainment to children while conveying important messages around our environment. We have brought together six Grammy winners and two Grammy nominees to perform these songs live in concert. This is the first children's project of its kind in the world and I hope to inspire children around the world to fall in love with our planet. We are translating them into multiple global languages so children across the world can benefit from the lessons within these songs.

Earlier, Kej collaborated with musicians from around the globe for his album, Shanti Samsara, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then President of France, Francois Hollande at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015. "It is always a fulfilling experience to bring all these different cultures, traditions, languages and people together to address global issues," says Kej.

