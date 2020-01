Grammys Awards 2020: Ariana Grande turns Grammys stage into a slumber party

Pop star Ariana Grande transformed the Grammys stage into a bedroom and slumber party. Grande, who arrived at the ceremony in Sunday in a voluminous grey tulle dress, made numerous costume changes throughout the evening, reports variety.com. Joined by an orchestra and a team of dancers wearing silky robes, the singer sang her hits -- 7 rings, Imagine and Thank U next -- that are featured on her album.

After singing "Imagine", she went into a version of "My favourite things" from "The Sound of Music". That segued into "7 rings", which samples the movie's song. She is nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande (C) performs during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture courtesy/ AFP

Last year, she was supposed to perform at the ceremony, but it didn't work out after producers declined to allow her to perform "7 rings".

An agreement had been reached in which Grande could perform the track as part of the medley, but the singer pulled out of the performance after producers insisted that the second song would be of their choice.

