Granddaughter singing to grandfather is melting hearts online!

A video of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimers’ syndrome singing with his grand-daughter has been making rounds on the social media and melting hearts of netizens.

The video posted by the Alzheimers’ Society on her Facebook page, shows the grand-daughter singing the song, "Somewhere over the rainbow," from the musical 'The Wizard of Oz', sitting beside her grandfather. As the girl was singing the song, her grandfather was joining her occasionally. But the smiles on the faces of the duo is what made the moment more emotional.

The caption for the video identified the girl with a melodious voice as Autumn and the grand father as Sonny. The society, in the caption, thanked her spending time with her 'pawpaw' and "letting him know that he is loved."

The caption further mentions, "Autumn, a passionate singer, loves to sing along with her grandpa Sonny," and adds that her mother Aimee told them that she sings to him several times a week and duo shares a special bond.

The video, posted on Monday, received 136,790 views with over 3,800 likes and was shared more than 1,400 times. The comments saw people appreciating the girl’s voice, talking about how the moment captured in the video made them emotional and sharing similar kind of experiences with their loved ones.

One user said, "Absolutely amazing. Cried my eyes out. She has a beautiful voice." Another user said, "My mom had Alzheimer's/ Dementia it's such a terrible disease So grateful to see Autumn singing with her grandpa !!!!" Another user commented, "Made me cry. My Mum has early on-set Alzheimer's and it's so hard to watch her decline from this awful disease."

