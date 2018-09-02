Grandfather arrested for raping grand-daughters

crime

"We have arrested the accused after the complaint. A medical exmaination of the two girls was conducted which confirmed rape," district superintendent of police, Abraham T Sangma said

Representational picture

A 65-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly raping his two minor granddaughters, South Garo Hills district police said on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place at Dimapara village in South Garo Hills district and the complaint on it was lodged by the hapless father of the two victims. One girl is aged 9 and the other 10, the complaint which was lodged on August 28 said.

"We have arrested the accused after the complaint. A medical exmaination of the two girls was conducted which confirmed rape," district superintendent of police, Abraham T Sangma said. The grandfather's clan members supported him and defamed the girls, the SP said adding a police team would visit the village and take legal action against those involved if needed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever