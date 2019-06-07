Grandpa's ande ka funda

food

A breakfast delivery-only Bandra joint inspired by a jazz playing grandfather serves a range of egg preparations and some competent veggie options

Poached eggs with ham, mozzarella, mixed herbs and bacon. Pics/Datta kumbhar

Food Review

Food/Flavourful

Packaging/Compact

Service/Prompt

Cost/Reasonable

Rating:

Between dragging myself out of bed in the morning and rushing to wo­rk, there's barely any time to consi­d­er making breakfast, except grabbi­ng a fruit on the way out. And yet, I sometimes end up writing about how cr­ucial the first meal of the day is — ph­ysically and mentally. So, when I hear about a Bandra eatery that de­livers breakfast goodness to your do­orstep, I decide to give it a shot, in the hope of finally starting a healthy life cycle.

Besides, the name itself had my curiosity piqued — Jazzy Jim's Cookhouse — thanks to my affinity for the music genre. A simple text to the number provided reveals that the nearly mo­nth-old eatery is run by Bandra resident James Mi­randa, who is also the chef and a trumpet player (which explains the trumpet logo), and decided to name the venture after his granddad.



Choris benedict

I start with their eggs to order (Rs 290). I can pick from scrambled, fried, whole egg omelette or an egg white-only variant, sunny side up and poached eggs on toast. I opt for the poached egg and top it up with ham, bacon, mixed herbs and mozzerella, from the plethora of options — onion, tomato, olives, coriander, green chili, mushroom, spinach, caramelised onions, bell peppers, garlic confit, cheddar, feta and smoked chicken. I also get the choris benedict made with Goan sausages (Rs 360), baked eggs (Rs 320) and crepe champignon (Rs 390).



Crepe champignon

The order takes about an hour to reach and thankfully, doesn't need any heating up. The food is smartly packed, with the accompanying salad, char-grilled tomato, parsley potato hash, topping and sauces placed in neat boxes.

I've tried making poached eggs only once. And I needed two pairs of hands to drop the egg into the boiling water being stirred by my companion. It took me four eggs to get it right, as I accidentally punctured three of them. And even then the eggs weren't as runny as I would like them to be. That was the day I decided to stick to my easy cheesy scrambled eggs recipe.

We slice into one from Jazzy Jim's to discover that they are moderately runny — a difficult feat as you need intricate precision for it. The yolk goes perfectly with the hollandaise sauce, which is a little like the quiet kid in school who had the most effective solution whenever she/he chose to speak up. We love that their boxes come with instructions on how to assemble the food once it reaches you. The choris isn't as spicy as we expected, probably done keeping in mind that harsh flavours are not favoured first thing in the morning.

The baked eggs dish is like a healthy lasagna with mushroom, tomato, sweet peppers, caramelised onion and confit garlic. The onions are slightly burnt, which balances out the sweetness of the bell peppers and tangy tomato sauce. The bread it comes with, though, is a tad burnt and I abandon in.

The last thing I dive into is the crepe, and immediately regret not having enough space in our tummy. The sauteed mushroom, goat cheese, caramelised onion and parmesan filling is dreamy. I give half the credit to the goat cheese, which forms the base for the explosion of flavours in our mouth with each bite. However, I will take some points off for the actual crepe shell — it's more like a dosa, minus the lentil component, than a crepe. But that doesn't stop me from wolfing it down. It's light, yet filling, and contains a fair share of mushrooms.

The side salad is fresh and the hash browns could be better, but I am glad I've found a place I can order in breakfast from. I eye their smoked aubergine puree and boiled egg crostini with parmesan and the eggless omelette, after which I pick up the phone to inform the mother that I'm finally a breakfast person.

AT Jazzy Jim's Cookhouse, 33, Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra West.

TIMINGS 8 am to 3 pm (Monday closed)

CALL 8779383510, 9773877910

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Jazzy Jim's Cookhouse didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals