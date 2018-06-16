Grant Bradburn interested in New Zealand coaching job

Bradburn, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand, has been coaching Scotland since April 2014 and talks about renewing his contract with Scotland Cricket have recently gathered pace

New Zealand cricket team/AFP

Former New Zealand off-spinner and current Scotland coach Grant Bradburn has expressed interest in taking up a coaching role for the Black Caps after Mike Hesson decided to stand down from his position due to personal reasons.

Bradburn, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand, has been coaching Scotland since April 2014 and talks about renewing his contract with Scotland Cricket have recently gathered pace. The 52-year-old noted that family considerations are also a part of the reason why he would look to return to New Zealand and take over the role of coaching the national side.

"I would absolutely love to apply for the Black Caps job. It has always been my dream to coach a full member nation, especially my home nation," Bradburn was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz on Friday. "As a family that has always been our intent to come home at some stage and this presents a double opportunity really for me to pursue what would be a dream job and for us as a family to head back home," he added.

Under him, Scotland performed creditably in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, beating Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Eventually, they narrowly missed out on a berth in the main event after losing to the West Indies in the Super Sixes. With less than a year to go for the commencement of the 50-over World Cup in England, Bradburn said that he already has thought of a roadmap for the well-drilled New Zealand side, and added that he would have discussions with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) before applying for the post.

"I've already thought about a strategy that I feel would be suited for the Black Caps role, but I think it would be important for me to just talk to NZ Cricket first and just get their feeling on what they believe they need particularly in the short term building towards the World Cup next year," he said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever