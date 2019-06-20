Grazia Millennial Awards: Deepika Padukone wins Millennial of the Year

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has been creating a wave across not just across Bollywood but also all over the world

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Grazia India's Instagram account

The actress is not only ruling as a global icon but is the ‘Millennial of the year’ where she recently received the title at Grazia Millennial awards. From making brave choices to being vocal about her journey, the portrayals on the screen to her outings which makes her super relatable and fun, Deepika surely is a Millennial star for all.

Elated with the award, expressing the same Deepika Shared, "I really don't know why am I winning this award or what am I winning this award for? But what I do know is that in the last couple of years that I have followed my bliss and I am not sure how many of you know Joseph Campbell he is a really famous American Professor and he once famously said "If you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a kind of track that's been there all the while waiting for you and the life you ought to be living is the life you are living," so to my fellow millennials Don't be afraid and follow your bliss because doors will open when you never know they would."

Check out Deepika Padukone's speech from the event right away!

The leading lady of Bollywood wore a green set of off-shoulder set of pantsuit which looked every bit unconventional with a baggy silhouette and teamed it with her hair tied back with a green band.

The actress took to her social media and shared, "A tad bit too late for world environment day! @ashistudio" sharing her look for the event with her fans.

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019 and dazzling at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes, this award defines how Deepika Padukone lives through with her choices.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise.

Deepika created a huge buzz lately for bagging the first rank under the title of India's most trusted personality in the female actor category according to the TRA (Trust Research Advisory) list.

The actress' successful career has resulted in the actress being the most sought after actress amongst brands, who have a list of brand endorsements to her credit.

In a recent development, Deepika Padukone also commands over the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress and is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

With the recent investment announcement after her series of business-oriented decisions, Deepika is the one name that is not just setting the trends high as an actress but also, as a businessman which the fans are highly appreciating.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika’s most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020 as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

