Greatest Royal Rumble: Undertaker in a casket match, John Cena fights Triple H

Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 poster

About the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

The Greatest Royal Rumble is a contest 30 years in the making. The historic Greatest Royal Rumble will feature the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, the crown jewel of a signature event. The event will host 7 title fights including Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship.

The event will also feature two blockbuster matches which are The Undertake vs Rusev in a casket match and John Cena vs Triple H.

Match Card

1. The historic first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

2. Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)

3. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

4. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

5. John Cena vs. Triple H

6. United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

7. Bray Wyatt & “Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships

8. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

9. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe – Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

10. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto

Where to watch the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

Watch the Greatest Royal Rumble Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it Live in India on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English. It is also available in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

