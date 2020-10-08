Greek court rules Neo-Nazi group a criminal organisation

Over 10,000 people, including politicians from all parties, gathered outside the court for the verdict, in Athens on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

A Greek court has ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organisation, delivering a landmark verdict in a marathon five-year trial. The court on Wednesday delivered guilty verdicts against several of the party's former lawmakers for participating in a criminal organization, and deemed others guilty of leading a criminal organisation.

The 68 defendants in the trial include 18 former lawmakers from the party that was founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization and rose to become Greece's third largest party in parliament during the country's decade-long financial crisis.

The court has been assessing four cases rolled into one: the fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen, attacks on left-wing activists and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organisation.

Party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and 17 other former parliamentary members face at least 10 years in jail if convicted of charges of leading or participating in a criminal body. Dozens of others face convictions on charges that range from murder to perjury.

