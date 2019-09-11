Green and serene

After the recent uproar against the deforestation at Aarey Colony, people have realised anew the importance of environmental education. Even though the situation hasn’t been resolved yet, it’s safe to say that if there had been a complete lack of dialogue surrounding the issue, the damage would have already been done. It’s thus a relief to see people speak up against the government’s decision, but the question still remains: we are already facing a real possibility of a climate crisis, so why is this even a debate?

Besides the excuse of development, the only other plausible explanation is the inability of the law-makers to gauge the extent of the destruction. Thus, education, especially amongst the youth, is important. With that in mind, Naturalist Foundation, an NGO that works for environmental conservation and education in India, has decided to organise Green City Trails in Mumbai on a weekly basis, starting this Sunday — an attempt to spread awareness about the green spaces in our city so as to inculcate values of respect and gratitude for nature.

Young volunteers will also get a chance to become professional nature interpreters, so that they not only know the names and characteristics of the various plant, butterfly and bird species, but also learn how to identify and preserve them. It was a conscious decision on their part to keep the first trail free of cost, to encourage more people to take part. “Sachin Rane, founder of Naturalist Foundation, has conducted many such trails in the past. I have seen doctors, engineers and lawyers make time from their hectic schedules to surround themselves with nature and by the end of the experience, they always thank us for it,” shares Anjali Tripathi, project lead of the trail.

On September 15, 7.30 am to 11.30 am

Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park Main Gate, Borivali East.

Call 7900151421 (to register)

