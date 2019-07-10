Green cause
A clean-up drive by Beach Please, a platform to protect the city's coastline, hopes to rope in volunteers to help save the fragile ecosystem
The stretch of mangroves that line Carter Road's promenade in Bandra is in desperate need of protection, due to the dumping of plastic and garbage, and its proximity to a public space. This Saturday, a clean-up drive by Beach Please, a platform to protect the city’s coastline, hopes to rope in volunteers to help save the fragile ecosystem.
On: July 13, 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
At: Otters Club, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Bandra West.
Call: 9819218182
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Can butter chicken be healthy? Watch RJ Salil and Archana explore a fitness cafe in Bandra