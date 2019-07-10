Green cause

things-to-do

A clean-up drive by Beach Please, a platform to protect the city's coastline, hopes to rope in volunteers to help save the fragile ecosystem

The stretch of mangroves that line Carter Road's promenade in Bandra is in desperate need of protection, due to the dumping of plastic and garbage, and its proximity to a public space. This Saturday, a clean-up drive by Beach Please, a platform to protect the city’s coastline, hopes to rope in volunteers to help save the fragile ecosystem.

On: July 13, 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

At: Otters Club, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Bandra West.

Call: 9819218182

