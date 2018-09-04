Green Ganesha

things-to-do

An eco-friendly idol-making workshop being organised for children seems like an ideal way to create awareness about environment-sensitive ideas around the popular festival

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, selecting an idol is a much-awaited practice for Mumbaikars. An eco-friendly idol-making workshop being organised for children seems like an ideal way to create awareness about environment-sensitive ideas around the popular festival.

Jangri Jasani of Centre for Environmental Research & Education (CERE) shares, "We have been conducting this workshop for the past decade to show people how to move away from the common methods of idol making using Plaster of Paris that is very harmful to the environment." Participants will be able to make their own idol using a special mix of clay, common waste material and papier mâche created by CERE.

ON: September 9, 2 pm to 4 pm

AT: Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

CALL: 23731234

COST: Rs 150

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates