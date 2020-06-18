Green glow around Mars' orbit takes Twitter by storm

The news of a green glow around Mars’ orbit has generated curiosity among the Twitterati. According to the study published in the Nature Astronomy, the exo-gas orbiter of the European Space Agency, known as the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has detected a green coloured glowing substance on Mars' atmosphere which is said to be oxygen.

The interesting fact is that such an occurrence has only detected in the Earth’s atmosphere till now. The Twitter handle of the orbiter has posted an artist’s impression of the glow on the micro-blogging website that has prompted all kinds of reactions and responses from the Twitterati.

The orbiter tweeted, “New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth.” A link to the space agency’s website has also been posted with the link to a blog explaining the phenomenon.

New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Details: https://t.co/wcYLCG6rU3



ðÂÂÂÂ· Artist's impression pic.twitter.com/AtLeMeWUYE — ExoMars orbiter (@ESA_TGO) June 15, 2020

Jean-Claude Gérard, the author of the new study published in Nature Astronomy was quoted in the blog by the space agency as saying, "One of the brightest emissions seen on Earth stems from night glow. More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet." According to the blog, the emission has been predicted to exist at Mars for around 40 years that has been discovered by the orbiter.

The tweet posted on Monday saw the Twitterati getting excited about the discovery and also cracking jokes about it.

It looks like CGI — Keenan M. | TravelðÂÂÂÂº (@kenands_) June 15, 2020

Is it the arcnet of the Martians? — Raghvendra (@Raghvendra_NG) June 16, 2020

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news