Green groups, anti-maskers in support of farmers' stir

Over 30 environmental groups from the country have come together under the banner 'Greens With Farmers' to show support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre recently. The citizens' movement group 'Awaken India', who have been raising their voice against the mandatory wearing of masks and the upcoming rollout of 5G network have also lent their support.

On Wednesday, Awaken India members gathered at Dadar's Kotwal Garden with banners reading 'Say No To Monopoly Of Our Food Supply' and 'GMO Seed = Corporate Greed'. Feroze Mithiborwala, member, Awaken India, said, "Today being Constitution Day, our farmers have chosen to march for their rights and safeguard the democracy of our country. The proposed bills will lead to deregulation of markets, further push the government-enabled corporatisation of agriculture, and will open agriculture to transnational companies. The march to Delhi was being planned for three months but the media did not pay attention until now."

Yohan Tengra, member, Awaken India and convenor of the group Anarchy for Freedom, said, "The three bills destroy the independence of Indian farmers and facilitate the monopolisation of our food supply in the hands of global agri-business giants and their billionaire counterparts in India. This will make it easier for global powers to play politics with food. We are also against GMO foods that lack long-term safety studies and don't live up to their promises."

Greens With Farmers, in a press release, demanded the withdrawal of the three farm Acts, the new Labour Code and other "anti-nature and anti-people policies". In a statement, the group said: "The three farm laws will take farming towards large-scale monopolistic, contractual, industrialised and toxic practices of agriculture. This will close the already narrowing path out of the ecological crisis for good." The group further said: "The three anti-farmer laws have been brought without any consultation with farmers' groups. This shows that the government...is not interested in even listening to farmers. Farmers have been willing to discuss the recommendations of the government-appointed Swaminathan Commission, the government itself has gone back on its promises of implementing the recommendations of the reports."

It added: "The government must convene a Parliamentary session to listen to farmers and discussing farming issues, especially the Kisan Mukti Bill."

Some of the groups that are a part of the coalition are Let India Breathe, Youth For Swaraj, Fridays For Future India, Youth For Climate India, The Matter Collective, and many others.

