Greenlawns edge out Swami Vivekanand in penalties

Greenlawns's Viraj Doshi (left) and Pratik Kulkarni of Swami Vivekanand vie for the ball at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Greenlawns HS (BP Road) prevailed over Swami Vivekanand International (Borivli) winning a tense and crucial tie-breaker by a 2-1 margin in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys's U-16 match of the Ahmed Sailor knockout inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The match between two evenly matched sides turned out to be quite an exciting affair, with both teams playing an open attacking game. There were several chances created at both ends, but they failed to find the net during regulation period and the game finished in a goalless stalemate.

In the tense penalty shootout duel, the players of both teams were visibly nervous and only three managed to score from the spot. Greenlawns muffed their first three attempts with striker Rajwardhan shooting over and then the tries from Parshva Mody and Dhearya Chandan was saved by Vivekanand goalkeeper Ayush Padekar. But, Greenlawns managed to convert the last two attempts through Vedant Lukhi and Aaman Sawla, which helped to emerge victors.

Swami Vivekanand shooters were no better as only Krish Pajwani proved successful. Dhuvan Patil was unlucky to hit the horizontal bar, while Pratik Kulkarni, Anshul More and Om Narkar fired wide.

Other results

Girls U-16 Div-II:

. Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra 7 (Anisha Jani 3, Nishika Doshi 2, Dhriti Tiwari, Diya Shah) beat Podar International, Santacruz 0

. GD Somani, Cuffe Parade 3 (Shreya Malkas, Antara B. and Harshika Jain) beat Fazlani, Mazgaon 0

